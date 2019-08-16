Mumbai NCP Chief, urges party members to refrain from Handi celebrations

Mumbai: The Nationalistic Congress Party (NCP) Mumbai chief Nawab Malik has urged his party members to refrain from donating money to the Dahi Handi mandals and instead donate it for the Kolhapur and Sangli flood funds.

Malik clarified this plea would not hurt the Hindu sentiments of his party workers. “I am not asking members to desist from participating in any festival. Instead I am requesting them to donate the money to the flood relief fund instead of puja mandals,”

He further informed, this call was only on humanitarian grounds, as most of his party members donate in huge amounts to dahi handi mandals.

The floods in Kolhapur and Sangli have devastated thousands of homes and 54 people have died till now. Aid is pouring in as the villagers will now have to be rehoused in new places. NCP has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s relief fund, while volunteers of the party have actively taken part in relief work.

Dahi Handi, to be celebrated this year on August 25, is an annual ritual where human pyramids are formed to break the earthen pot filled with dahi (yoghurt) hung on the rope.