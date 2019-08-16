Mumbai: Gang of bike thieves busted, 3 arrested in Matunga

Mumbai: Matunga police recently arrested three accused for stealing motorcycles. The accused have been identified as Mudassir Faisal Khan (21), alias Chintu, Sameer Amir Khan (20), alias Sam, and Shoeb Khan (20).

According to the police, Muddasir is a known history-sheeter with at least four cases of bike thefts registered against him. The last time the Mumbai crime branch arrested Muddasir and seized 17 bikes.

On July 28, Muddassir and Sameer stole a bike parked on Chaar Rasta, Matunga, which the duo later sold it to Shoeb for Rs5,000. Shoeb runs a garage at Chita Camp in Trombey.

Police got the close circuit television (CCTV) footage at the time of the crime and scanned the footage. The crime branch unit 7 identified one of the accused, Muddasir, whom they had arrested previously.

They took Muddasir into custody and handed him over to Matunga police for further interrogation, and Muddasir admitted to stealing the bike from Chaar Rasta and gave further leads of his accomplices to police.

Meanwhile, Shoeb dismantled the bike by its parts to avoid getting caught with stolen bike.

By the time the police could find Shoeb, they barely managed to recover fewer parts stored in a gunny bag. The exact identity of the bike was established only after matching the engine number to the stolen bike.