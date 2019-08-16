Meera Bai wins Mumbaikars’ hearts

Mumbai: We have been listening to age-old stories of Meera Bai and her selfless love and undisputed devotion to Lord Krishna, whom she lovingly called Gopal Girdhari.

Centuries has passed but stories about the Rajasthani princess who willingly sacrificed the comforts of palace life in search of the ‘Dark One’ still enthral listeners.

Mumbai, known for it rocking nightlife, witnessed a soulful rendition of Krishna’s greatest follower in the form of ‘Meera-The Musical’ at Nehru Centre Auditorium.

A contemporary take on the revolutionary saint, Meera Bai, directed by Sri Vidya Varchaswi, the musical is a perfect blend of drama, emotions and entertainment.

With English dialogues and Hindi songs and folk bhajans, which were originally sung by Meera herself, the musical extravaganza engaged audiences across the board.

Adding to its charm were different classical dance forms which were presented when Meera’s story took different turns. From Bharatnatyam to Odissi, and Ghoomar to Gair, popular Indian folk dance performances delighted the audience.

Right from the acting, costumes and effects to the stage setting, everything was perfect and on point. Viewers were mesmerised by the songs especially which had the correct folk flavour.

Audiences were seen enjoying the experience and clapping every time Meera Bai danced for her Girdhari Lal. Apart from the music and dance, acting was another big takeaway here. The actors left no stone unturned, effortlessly striking a chord with the audience.

Around 183 artists and 300 volunteers of the Art of Living made this musical event a reality. The event, which was supported by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living Foundation, was a fundraiser that aimed to raise funds for the free education of underprivileged children, and improve their future.

By Sneha Singh