Independence Day: Congress calls for protecting Constitution

Mumbai: Addressing party workers and audiences at a programme to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day at Tilak Bhavan, headquarters of the state Congress, chief of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Balasaheb Thorat said freedom and independence will be valid only if democracy survives.

“Congress workers now must be prepared for protecting the Constitution and democracy,” urged Thorat following the flag hoisting ceremony.

Highlighting the Indian National Congress’ role in the freedom movement and its contribution in drafting the constitution, he said, “After Independence, everybody got equal rights and the country progressed. However, some people are now talking of changing the Constitution.”

The office-bearers and workers of the North-West Mumbai district Congress organised a Tricolour Glory Yatra, led by the Mumbai Congress president and former MP, Sanjay Nirupam. Former chief minister and senior party leader Ashok Chavan was supposed to take part in the rally, but didn’t turn up.

Former MP and working president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) Eknath Gaikwad hoisted the Tricolour at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Azad Maidan.

Mumbai chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Nawab Malik and MP Supriya Sule hoisted the Tricolour at the party’s headquarter in Mumbai.

Addressing party workers, Sule said the entire state stood united in extending help to the flood victims.

Minister of Education, youth affairs and sports Asish Shelar, along with veteran filmmaker Satish Kaushik, inaugurated the solar power generated lights at the Yoga Park in Bandra (West). The entire promenade will be lit using solar energy. About 800 units per day will be generated every day.

At the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office, the party’s national general secretary, V Satish hoisted the flag, along with party workers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (in pic) attended the flag hoisting ceremony at the Bombay High Court, where Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog unfurled the Tricolour.