CM Fadnavis: Will bring back smile to faces of flood victims

Mumbai: In his I-Day address to the state, CM Fadnavis said his government has announced a relief package of Rs6,812 crore for the flood-hit people. The funds will help in speedy rehabilitation of the Sangli and Kolhapur flood victims.

“I promise, I will rehabilitate the victims in record time and promise to bring back the joy in their lives,” said Fadnavis.

Several districts, including Kohlapur and Sangli, have been ravaged by the floods and heavy rains since last week. Government agencies —NDRF, Coast Guard, Army and Air Force—worked hand-in-hand to rescue the flood-hit people.

“I congratulate all agencies and their personnel, who successfully rescued over 5,00,000 distressed citizens, despite challenges they experienced,” he commended. He thanked Mum­b­ai­kars, who supported flood victims by contributing to the CM relief fund.

Fadnavis underlined the BJP govt’s contribution to the state’s welfare over the last five years, stating the govt has invested Rs1.5 lakh crore in the farm sector.

He claimed Rs3,000 crore were deposited to the farmers’ accounts under various sche­mes. The scheme, Jal Yukt Shivar, successfully counte­r­ed severe drought in Marathwada. “We made a positive difference in the state’s every constituency,” he said.