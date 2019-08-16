Chandrakant Patil gifts Amit Shah’s biography to babus

Mumbai: A chief minister on the block and a rather enthusiastic minister who is in the good books of Amit Shah, the national president of BJP, Chandrakant Patil has asked the Maharashtra bureaucrats to learn planning and execution from Shah.

Patil, the revenue minister and front-runner for the future Chief minister’s post, gifted “Amit Shah And The March of BJP,” to these IAS and IPS officers.

Patil is known to share proximity with Shah, due to which he has become the second important minister in the cabinet. This, despite having barely three years of experience as a legislator.

Patil is from Kolhapur, which is the maternal home of Shah’s wife, making this a ghar ka mamla (household matter). This gift has evoked mixed reaction in the administrative circles.

The 302-page book, by Anirban Ganguly and Shivanand Dwivedi, was published in April 2019, by Bloomsbury India. The book has 14 chapters, from to lamp to lotus, challenges till 2019 and onwards.

This book has a forward by the editor and owner of India TV, Rajat Sharma. Ganguly is director of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee research foundation. He also has authored a book titled, “The Modi Doctrine” few years back.

When the officers received a beautiful parcel and were rather surprised to see the gift. “This book has elaborately discussed the Shah’s planning skills in nation-building. The officers should know the working style and decision making of Shah,” Patil said in his covering letter.