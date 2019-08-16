BMC: Have fixed 84% of potholes in city

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received 2,648 complaints about potholes on its recently-launched mobile application, ‘MCGM 24*7’. The complaints were registered from June 10 to August 14. The BMC claims to have fixed 2,224 or 84 per cent potholes so far.

Only 414 complaints remain pending, according to the chairman of the standing committee, BMC, Yashwant Jadhav and the ruling Shiv Sena has claimed.

Potholes appear on the road every year in Mumbai, with unfailing regularity. Many people have lost their lives or are maimed or severely injured because of the potholes.

Corporators cutting across parties have blamed the civic body for the bad quality of roads, which is the root cause for the craters on roads every monsoon, they claim.

According to the complaints registered on the MCGM app, there were five potholes on the roads at Fort, Colaba and Cuffe Parade. Complaints about 30 potholes were registered in Pydhonie and Kalbadevi. Of these, the BMC says, it has resolved 19 complaints.

The highest number of complaints, 371, was from Andheri (East), Sahar, Marol and Saki Naka in the K East ward. Of these, 286 potholes have been fixed. In Mulund, there were 98 potholes, of which, 84 have been repaired.