Art 370: Mohan Bhagwat hails country's leadership

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 could be revoked because the entire society showed determination, and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and "willpower" for taking such a decision.

People say about the prime minister that 'woh hain to mumkin hai' (if he is there, everything is possible), which is "not wrong", Bhagwat said.

Referring to the slogan -- popular among BJP supporters -- "Modi hai to mumkin hai", he said "it is not wrong". Even on the country's 73rd Independence Day, there is a belief that if people are determined, they "can make the impossible possible", he said.

Greeting people at the RSS headquarters here in Maharashtra, he said, "Article 370 could be removed because the entire society made a resolution, so on this day we renew that resolve again."