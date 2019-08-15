Ratnagiri lad tries to jump in pool from tree, hits ground instead

Ratnagiri: A youth who enthusiastically climbed a tree to dive into a pond below near Teli Aali, Ratnagiri, failed to account for the slippery state of the bough and hit the ground, instead of the water on Tuesday. He suffered severe spine injuries and had to be immediately rushed to the hospital.

Youngsters love coming to this pond for swimming and diving into it from the trees nearby. This is a stunt often been depicted in Marathi films.

A video of the incident shows the boy climbing the tree. His foot slips as he jumps and a loud thud is heard as he crashlands on hard ground. Those sitting around immediately rush to his assistance but are taken aback by the incident. It will be a while before the damage caused by the injuries can be assessed and he can begin treatment.