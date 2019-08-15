Mumbai: Man brought down safely after hour-long rescue op

Thane: There was much-drama at Thane railway station on Wednesday evening after a 20-year-old man said to be mentally challenged, climbed up an electric pole and refused to come down.

The man, identified as Mangal Rampal Yadav, climbed Pole No. 32/20F near platforms 1 and 2, at Thane Railway Station. Around 5pm, he began shaking it. Soon, passersby gathered at the spot and alerted railway officials. Some shouted at the youth to climb down but he refused.

Santosh Kadam, chief, Regional Disaster Management Cell, said, "We received a information around 5.30pm about a youth having climbed up an electric pole. A team of fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot, alongwith a fire engine."

As a result, there was no service from Platform No. 1 for about half-an-hour.Electricity supply had to be disconnected till the man was rescued. Three firemen, RD Sabale, SV Khrdekar and RJ Shelar rescued him, said Kadam.

Railway staff stood with a safety net to catch Yadav in case he fell. Fire brigade personnel brought him down carefully, ensuring he did not receive any shock. The rescue operation took an hour, officials said. Later, Yadav was handed over to the railway police.