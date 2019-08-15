Mankhurd co-operative credit society vice-chairman commits suicide

Mumbai: The vice chairman of a cooperative credit society allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his office in suburban Mankhurd on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Jyotirling Nagar in the morning, an official said.

The deceased, Prakash Bhau Patil (32), who has an automobile spare part shop, was the vice chairman of Kansa Warana Sahakari Patsanstha, he said. "He left home around 10.30 am after telling his wife that he will return soon. When she tried calling him later, he did not respond to her calls for a long time," he said.

Suspecting that something was amiss, his wife and elder brother went to the credit society office to know what exactly happened. There, they found the office locked from inside, the official said.

However, they spotted Patil's footwear outside the office and broke open the door. When they finally went in, they found his body hanging from a wall angle bracket with a nylon rope, he said.

"He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead before admission," the official said. A case of accidental death was registered at Mankhurd police station.Although police don't suspect a foul play, a probe into the case is on.