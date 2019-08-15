Independence Day alert sounded in Maharashtra, security beefed up

Mumbai: In view of the Independence Day, a general alert has been sounded in Maharashtra and resultantly security at the important places in Mumbai has been beefed up.

As Article 370 of the constitution was revoked recently and the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir removed, authorities received information that this move might lead to law and order incidents in certain parts of the country.

According to state police officials, they received general inputs after which security across the state has been tightened. To maintain law and order situation in the city, police are carrying out combing operations in hotels and slums.

Preventive actions have been taken against many anti-social elements in the city, while the local police are carrying out 'nakabandi' at various locations, mainly at the entry points of Mumbai, and vehicles coming to the city are being checked.

"We are taking all possible measures, security at all sensitive establishments and important buildings in the city has been increased, police patrolling has been stepped up and vehicles coming into the city are being checked at entry points," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pranay Ashok.

"On the occasion of Independence Day, 40,000 police men will be on the streets on Thursday, and for their support the State Reserve Protection Force, Quick Response Team, Riot Control Force, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad will be placed at strategic locations," added Ashok.

Security at the Gateway of India, Mantralay, Marine Drive and Juhu Chowpatti where large crowds are expected on the eve of Independence Day has been beefed up.