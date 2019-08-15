1 held with tiger hides worth Rs 10 lakh in Thane

Thane: The Thane Crime Branch unit 1 on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old Kolhapur resident reportedly for selling tiger hides worth Rs10 lakh in the open market.

Police said the accused, Shashikant Dandwate, worked as a labourer in Kolhapur. Senior inspector Nitin Thackeray received a tip-off that a man would come with the prohibited animal hides and sell them in Mumbra near Maj hotel.

Dattatrey Sarak, sub-inspector, Thane crime branch unit 1, said, “On receiving the information about the man, a team was sent to Mumbra near Maj hotel to keep a tight vigil.

Upon spotting the suspect, the sleuths intercepted him and questioned him about the contents of his bag. He was evasive. On his search, tiger skins were seized.”

The cops said it seems a syndicate of skin sellers has been operating in and around Mumbai and parts of Thane.“The skin may be used as an antique piece collection as well as a show piece or a decorative item, or for medicinal purposes,” said Sarak.

The accused was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody for two days, said police.