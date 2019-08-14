Urmila visits flood-affected Kolhapur, donates Rs 2 lakh

Mumbai: Hindi film actress and Congress politician Urmila Matondkar visited the flood-affected areas of Sangli and Kolhapur on Wednesday. She visited Miraj, where relief camps of the Seva Dal have been set up for victims.

She handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the Seva Dal’s Mumbai president, Sharad Kadam, along with clothes, blankets and women’s essentials. Residents of relief camps were happy to see her. Matondkar was the Congress candidate from the Mumbai North constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.