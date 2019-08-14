Tree Authority blocks proposal for cutting of 2,300 trees in Aarey Colony

Mumbai: The proposal for the cutting of 2300 trees in the Aarey colony for construction of the Metro car shed was rejected by the members of the tree authority department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the meeting held on Tuesday. Along with Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposed this proposal and demanded of a visit to the spot.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation had tabled a proposal for clearing its way for construction of the metro car shed by cutting away the 2300 trees in the Aarey colony in Goregaon.

Many Environmentalist and Shiv Sena were opposed the cutting of trees, due to which this proposal was pending since two years.

On Tuesday, again this proposal was brought by the administration before the Trees Authority Department in BMC, but was rejected. Shiv Sena, with the Tree Authority Department, will inspect the Aarey colony in next 15 days.

“The proposal was tabled for approval but was referred back by Committee members as there is a need for an inspection of the trees at the Aarey Colony,” said Yashwant Jadhav, Chaiman of the Standing Committee.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation submitted its first repost on July 17, 2017 under the metro rail 3 project which will start from the Andheri east to Aarey Colny in Goregaon stating that after cutting of the 2300 trees, they will grow new 464 trees and will retain the 989 existing trees for the construction of the car shed.

But this project was delayed after the environmentalist approached Bombay High Court. The Tree Authority Department along with the environmentalist submitted the suggestion and objections of the citizens regarding cutting of trees for the car shed to the court afterwhich again the proposal was delayed.

There are 3661 trees planted on the Aarey land, out of which 2702 trees are the obstacle for the construction of the car shed. Out of the 2702 trees, Metro authority needs these 2300 trees to be cut down for the construction.

Environmentalist, political parties like Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had opposed the plan. Now even Shiv Sena is objecting the cutting of trees.