State mulls banning construction in red and blue floodline areas in Mumbai: Report

In a move to promote planned development, the state government has called for ban on construction in the area between the blue floodline and red floodline.

According to DNA, in the jurisdiction of municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the state government has brought out draft comprehensive and integrated development control regulations (DCRs). The DCRs propose to make the areas between the river bank and blue floodline (floodline towards the river bank) a prohibited zone for any construction projects except parking, open vegetable market, garden, open space, cremation and burial ground, public toilet. Redevelopment projects in these areas may be permitted at a height of 0.45 m above the red floodline level.

State urban development department officer told DNA, "The purpose is to implement the development plan and promote health, safety and general welfare of the present and future inhabitants living within the jurisdiction of these civic bodies." The report further said that, areas between the blue floodline and red floodline will be a restrictive zone for construction purposes. The DCR also proposes that any construction within blue floodline and red floodline area may be permitted at a height of 0.45 m above the red floodline level.