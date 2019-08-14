Over 40,000 cops to guard Mumbai on Independence Day

Mumbai: Over 40,000 police personnel will be guarding the financial capital to ensure that Independence Day passes off without any untoward incident on Thursday, with a general alert in place to maintain law and order.

At least 40,000 police personnel, including officers, apart from the jawans of Local Arms, Reserve Police, Riot Control and traffic divisions will be deployed in the city and suburbs, a Mumbai Police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

As per the inputs received by police, the Centre's move to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 might evoke some impact in certain areas, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"We have received general inputs. We are prepared to tackle any eventuality and our force is on alert," he said. The inputs have cautioned about likely impact due to the decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

"We are engaged in a dialogue with residents of some Muslim-dominated pockets. We have requested people to maintain peace and harmony," he said.

The official said police personnel are being deployed in large numbers at vital spots like Gateway of India, Raj Bhavan, Mantralaya, the Bombay Stock Exchange, Marine Drive, Juhu beachfront etc in Mumbai, and rest of the state.

Various arms of police, including ATS, anti-terrorism cells at police stations, anti-sabotage teams, Quick Response Teams, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, dog squads, special forces are also kept on alert, he said.

Besides, coastal police have increased surveillance at crucial landing points in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and coastal districts of Konkan region to thwart the possibility, if any, of anti-national elements taking a sea route.

Agencies like the western naval command, the Coast Guard are also on alert, and are coordinating with Maharashtra police as part of security preparedness.

In Mumbai, police have launched combing operations in slums, hotels, lodges and guest houses to flush out anti-social elements. "BDDS and anti-sabotage teams will be deployed at crowded places in Mumbai though the entire city is under CCTV monitoring," the spokesperson said.

Besides, plain-cloth policemen will mix with crowds to keep an eye on trouble-mongers. 'Nakabandi' or security blockades have been put at main entry points to Mumbai and checking of vehicles is also underway, he said. Mumbai Police have appealed to the people to report any suspicious person or movement.