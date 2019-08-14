Mumbai: Scrapping of Seven Hills hospital lease rescinded

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) improvements committee, on Tuesday, rescinded the proposal to scrap the lease of the Seven Hills Hospital in Marol. The chairman of the improvements committee, Sadanand Parab said, the matter is sub judice and in such a situation, any move could have a negative outcome.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi said, "The matter has already reached arbitration, as the Seven Hills hospital management is not willing to hand over charge to the BMC. Therefore, we should not rush to approve the proposal to take possession of the hospital, else it may benefit the management of the hospital."

The BMC has challenged the order of the National Company of Tribunal Law (NCTL) asking it to refrain from taking action against the hospital in the Supreme Court.

The corporation had decided to scrap the hospital's 60-year-lease and was set to take possession of the hospital from its current management, claiming they had not fulfilled the conditions mentioned in the lease clause. The civic body had stipulated the hospital would dedicate 20 per cent of the beds in the general and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wards for the poor and needy patients. Another condition was that the hospital would provide medicines at rates on a par with civic hospitals. Last year in March, BMC had sealed the office of the hospital for failing to pay the outstanding property tax bills of Rs 9 crore.