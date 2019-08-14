Mumbai: Mayor to now get tenure extension of 3 months

Mumbai: Elections round the corner, the code of conduct will be implemented in the wake of the Assembly elections. Therefore, the Cabinet meeting has decided to extend the tenure of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of the state by three months.

The mayor of Mumbai, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, will also benefit from this and has got three months extension. Assembly elections will be held in the state in October. The Code of Conduct is being implemented in September.

The election of the mayor and deputy mayor were to be held, however, there were difficulties in conducting these elections once the code of conduct in force.

Because of this, at a meeting of the state cabinet held on Tuesday, it has been decided to extend the tenures of mayors and deputy mayors by three months.

The general election of Mumbai Municipal Corporation was held on February 7. On March 1. Mahadeshwar has been the mayor for a tenure of two and a half, which ends on September 7.

However, the code of conduct for the Assembly elections will be implemented in the meantime.

As a result of the decision taken at the cabinet meeting, the mayor has been given a three-month extension. Therefore, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar will remain in the post of mayor till December 7.