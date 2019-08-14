Mumbai: Flood relief tag Rs 6,813 crore

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to seek Rs.6,813 crore in flood relief from the central government. Crop damage in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara is estimated to be more than Rs 2,000 crore and while loss of livestock is estimated at Rs 30 crore.
For repair and rebuilding homes, Rs 222 crore will be given. For the first time, the state government is helping small traders who lost their businesses and shops in the flood, to the tune of Rs 300 crore.
However, keeping in mind the forthcoming assembly elections, the state government has decided not to wait for the money to come from the Centre.
It fears that it will be made to pay dearly at the hustings if there is delay in relief and rehabilitation. Accordingly, Rs 6,813 crore will be disbursed from the state disaster management fund.
A subcommittee headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will oversee flood relief and take further decisions in this matter. An expert committee will suggest remedial measures in emergencies such as the one recently witnessed in parts of the state, where 700% rainfall was recorded in four days.
At the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, it was decided to distribute Rs 2,088 crore to help farmers in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara as compensation for crop damage.
Of the Rs 6,813 crore, Rs 4,708 crore will be for Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts, while the remaining Rs 2,105 crore is for Konkan, Nashik and the rest of the flood-affected districts. The state will soon submit a memorandum to the central government.
Meanwhile, Karnataka has sought Rs 3,000 crore in assistance from the Centre. While Karnataka’s assessment of damages are based on losses in 2,694 villages in 86 talukas of 17 districts, the damage in Maharashtra has been reported from 70 talukas of Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Thane, Nasik, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts. The floods left 761 villages marooned.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)