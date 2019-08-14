Maharashtra: Tips for all in massive relief management

Kolhapur: Kolhapur may well end up giving the nation lessons in relief management. There is an outpouring of relief in the district, which has been ravaged by floods.

Residents are setting an example in how to painstakingly coordinate relief operations so that no distressed person is left out. The manner in which the entire exercise is being handled is called the 'Kolhapur relief pattern'.

There are no names or banners or any publicity gimmicks – such as the stunt of plastering foodgrains packages with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's photo.

Residents have come together under one roof, listed all the essentials, from ma-tchboxes to food and foot-wear, needed by the flood-hit to get back on their feet.

More important, they have also worked out the modalities of distribution. These relief camps have been set up in dry areas of the district. Moved by visuals of the flood damage, people have generously donated essentials to reach out to their distressed brethren.

Often, in such situations, donors are not aware of what kind of assistance is required and the extent to which they should donate. Moreover, the help often does not reach the targeted beneficiary.

To avoid such a scenario, residents from various parts of Kolhapur have come together and created the Kolhapur Relief Pattern.

The Kolhapur Relief Pattern

A huge kitchen is in operation, where meals are being prepared round-the-clock for at least 80,000 residents of relief camps, by cooks from Kolhapur's restaurants -- from the morning cup of tea until dinner. This is to ensure basic standards are maintained in food preparation.

Relief material pouring in from donations has been put together under one roof, in one shed -- at the Dhairya Prasad Hall.

The first table is for screening of volunteers. Only those genuinely interested, honest and dedicated are volunteering and they have detailed instructions on the aid disbursement process.

At the second table, the goods people wish to donate have been listed and the volunteer ensures every donor gets a receipt for his donation. At the third table, the donated goods are examined and sent to the appropriate table for despatch.

At the fourth table, the exact information of the recipient, their needs and the quantities in which the recipient requires these goods is available. At the fifth table, volunteers thank the person dropping off the donation, collect their information and a contact number for future use.

They also enquire if donors are willing to donate in the future. At the sixth table, the goods are sorted out, are counted and packed. At the seventh table, detailed lists of cooked fresh food, as per the requirements of those in relief camps, are prepared.

At the eighth table, volunteers manage food requirement for the relief camp, by accounting for 200-300 times per unit requirement of a resident. At the ninth table, there are medical supplies and doctors are in attendance.