Congress objects to MBMC marathon, donates for flood relief work

Bhayandar: As the state reels under a flood crisis, people from several walks of life have come forward to provide a helping hand to the affected as a contribution towards relief work.

With a similar intention, Congress corporators in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) have decided to donate their one-month honorarium to help the flood-ravaged districts of Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur.

Apart from voluntarily pledging their honorarium, the Congress members have also demanded cancellation of the Mayor Marathon which is scheduled on August 18 and route the earmarked funds for flood relief work.

A delegation of local Congressmen led by Anil Sawant and Jubeir Inaamdar met Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr Sambhaji Panpatte and handed over their memorandum in this context on Tuesday.

“At a time when the state has been left devastated by the unprecedented deluge, splurging money on such events like marathon should be the last thing on the minds of the civic administration and the ruling governance.

Ethics should prevail and utility of funds for the relief and rehabilitation is the need of the hour," said Sawant. Meanwhile, activists of the Shree Durga Organisation led by Bhavna Tiwari has threatened to launch an agitation if the marathon is not cancelled and funds used for flood relief work.

However, an unfazed BJP seems adamant on organising the sports event. Staring at a financial mess, the BJP-led MBMC has already drawn flak for the manner in which it plans to conduct the Mayor Marathon event.

After wiping out a major portion of its cash reserves on the Mayor’s Trophy, an extravagant Rs 65 lakh spending plan has been chalked out for the inaugural event by holding out the begging bowl in front of private establishments, seeking sponsorships and donations.

By Suresh Golani