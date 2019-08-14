Ahead of Independence Day, extra security deployed around city airports

Mumbai: Ahead of Independence Day, Mumbai Police have deployed an extra security around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international and domestic airports, following the security advisory issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. According to sources, the advisory calls for strict adherence to stringent security protocols to prevent any untoward incident.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which is responsible for security at all Indian airports, has issued a detailed advisory revising and tightening the security norms to be followed.

The advisory particularly mentions the airports in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

''Since the possibility of such 'unlawful interference' is more from the city side of the airport premises and terminals, all approaching vehicles will be subject to an intensive random security check at least one km away from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai and all other airports in the country,'' the advisory states.

A senior police official said, Mumbai police have been directed to set up vehicle checkpoints at a sufficient distance away from the CSMIA with enough manpower and equipment on a 24/7 basis with immediate effect, as per the BCAS directives.

In line with the instructions issued by the BCAS, Mumbai Police have deployed extra forces for scanning the vehicles on various check-posts in the city, in addition to the regular checking at nights.

According to airport officials, there will be strict access control to regulate entry to airport terminal buildings, all operational areas and other airport facilities.

Airlines like IndiGo, Air Vistara said in Twitter posts, "Due to enhanced security measures owing to Independence Day, passengers are advised to report at least 3 hrs prior departure to allow sufficient time for security check and avoid any hassle."

Apart from CISF, professionals from the Quick Response Team (QRT) will also be deployed at the airport to deal with any emergency situations. At least 10 per cent of all vehicles approaching CSMIA shall be randomly checked thoroughly, till August 31.

Moreover, the entry of visitors will be also be barred inside the airport ahead of Independence Day and only passengers with valid tickets will be allowed after a thorough frisking of their bags.

According to authorities, these security measures will remain in place until one week after the Independence day celebrations.