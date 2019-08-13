Man with fake currency of Rs 2.83 lakh face value arrested in Thane

Thane: City Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly carrying fake currency notes with the face value of Rs 2.83 lakh, an officer said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, crime branch officials stopped a man near RTO Office on Monday evening, he said.
"Police found 566 counterfeit notes in denomination of scrapped Rs 500 stuffed in the bag being carried by Kaluram Indvale, a resident of Kasara in Thane district," senior police inspector Jairaj Ranavare said, adding that another person accompanying Indvale managed to escape.
A case has been registered against various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)