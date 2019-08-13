Man killed for rash driving in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, Ashish Deshpande, 32, was killed due to an altercation which broke out due to his alleged rash driving.

On Monday morning, Deshpande is said to have sped his scooter in the narrow lanes of Shantinagar in Nagpur. At that time, a woman named Mamata Dhoke, confronted him for riding at high speed in a residential area, which endangered the lives of pedestrians. However, instead of apologising, Deshpande abused Dhoke and attacked her. She called the police, but by then Deshpande fled from the scene. Police said Deshpande later returned to the locality. He began abusing Dhoke and other women in that locality. He is also said to have threatened the residents of Shantinagar by wielding a knife. A fight then broke out between the locals and Deshpande.

"This fight soon took a bloody turn as few men in this locality attacked Deshpande with iron rods and wooden tiles. He received severe head injuries and the five accused men fled the spot. Deshpande succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot before any medical help could arrive," said the investigating officer from Shantinagar police station. Shantinagar police have registered an offence of murder against the five accused. The locals were reportedly furious with Deshpande for his habitual rash driving and harassment.

According to the locals, they had reported his menacing behaviour to the police in the past, but the police did not take their complaints seriously.Based on a complaint lodged by Arpana, wife of the deceased, Shantinagar police have booked Nikhil Meshram, Rocky Meshram, Suraj Meshram, Aashu Meshram and Aadarsh on the charges of murder.