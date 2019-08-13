Five-storey building collapse in Ulhasnagar; none hurt

Thane: A five-storey building collapsed on Tuesday in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra, a day after it developed cracks and started 'sinking'.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred around 10 am since the occupants of all the 31 flats in the sinking Mahak Apartment were evacuated to safety on Monday itself, said Balasaheb Netke, chief, disaster cell, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

The 27-year-old building was listed as one of the dangerous buildings in the congested township. The debris of the collapsed building are being cleared by firemen and officials of the disaster control cell, he added.