First escalator in Kandivali (E) Bandongri Metro-7 station installed

Mumbai:The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday informed, the escalator installation work has begun on the Metro 7 (Dahisar East--Andheri East) corridor. There will be 13 metro stations on this route and the first escalator was installed at Bandongri station, which is in Kandivali (east). There will be 82 escalators installed at an estimated cost of Rs 48.30 crore.According to MMRDA, on Metro Line-7, Andheri (E), JVLR Junction, Mahanand, Aarey, Pathan Wadi, Bandongri, Mahindra & Mahindra, Magathane, Devipada, National Park and Ovaripada stations will have six escalators each, while Shankarwadi and Pushpa Park stations will have eight escalators each.

Similarly, on the Metro Line-2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar, Andheri west), 105 escalators will be installed, at the cost of Rs 53 crore. On this route, Dahisar (E), Anand Nagar, Rushi Sankul, IC Colony, Eksar, Don Bosco, Shimpoli, Mahaveer Nagar, Kamraj Nagar, Charkop, Malad, Kastur Park, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon Metro, Aadarsh Nagar and Shastri Nagar will have six escalators each, while DN Nagar station will have nine escalators.

Dilip Kawathkar, Joint Project Director (Public Relations), MMRDA said, "The design of these escalators conform to the European norms and present world-class safety features. Each can carry up to 7,300 commuters every hour and 437 crore commuters every year."