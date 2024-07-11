2019 Gadchiroli Blast Case: Bombay HC Rejects Discharge Plea Of Alleged Naxal

Bombay HC | File

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the petition filed by Satyanarayana Rani, 73, an alleged Naxal operative, in connection with the 2019 Gadchiroli blast case that killed 15 police personnel and one civilian.

The court allowed another petition by Rani challenging an order of the Special NIA Court permitting the investigating agency to hand over some additional documents to the court.

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande were hearing two petitions filed by Rani, one seeking discharge in the case, second challenging special court order.

Rani was granted bail by HC in the case in July 2022. He later filed a petition in HC seeking discharge from the case claiming there was no evidence against him.

On May 1, 2019, an IED blast targeted a vehicle carrying members of the Maharashtra police's Quick Response Team (QRT) killing 15 police personnel.

Rani was arrested in June 2019 from Hyderabad and was accused of being an alleged Naxal operative and also for being part of the blast conspiracy.

The case is being probed by the National Investigating Agency (NIA). Rani has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act.

The NIA opposed the plea arguing that there was prima facie evidence to show his involvement in Naxal activities and also the blast.