2018 fire incident: HC denies protection to developer

Mumbai: After evading his arrest for nearly a year now, the developer, who has been named as an accused in the major fire that broke out at Tilak Nagar last year, would now soon be arrested. This comes after the Bombay High Court recently rejected his pre-arrest bail application.

A vacation bench of Justice Nitin Suryawanshi noted the death of four innocent persons, who died in the tragic incident.

The bench was seized with a plea filed by Shubhak Mapara, the developer, who has been booked and chargesheeted by the Tilak Nagar police, which is investigating the case.

Mapara is booked for making alterations in the approved plan of the building and selling the “evacuation” area and also the parking area. The prosecution claimed that since the evacuation area was sold, people could not reach to the safer place and died due to suffocation. It further claimed that since parking was also sold, the fire engines could not enter the building premises and this delayed the fire fighting operations.

To evade his arrest, Mapara filed an anticipatory bail plea, which was rejected by the HC. Since he was absconding, the prosecution initiated the process for proclamation under the code of criminal procedure.

However, after the prosecution filed a charge sheet against Mapara, the developer once again filed an anticipatory bail plea before the

sessions court seeking protection from arrest claiming there is a change of circumstance.

He filed a subsequent petition before the HC challenging the process of proclamation and the court while dealing with it granted an interim protection to Mapara.

Having heard the contentions, Justice Suryawanshi said, “No objection certifcate of Chief Fire Offcer, completion certifcate and occupation certifcate are not obtained by Mapara. Thus, it is clear from the record that he has not constructed the building according to the rules and regulations.”

“Due to the unfortunate incident of fire, five persons have lost their lives and there is damage to the property,” Justice Suryawanshi observed.

The court further noted that the offence is registered in the month of December, 2018 and till date Mapara is avoiding his arrest and he has not participated in the investigation.

“The developer is shown as absconding in the charge sheet, thus his custodial interrogation is necessary in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case,” Justice Suryawanshi held.

“In the facts and circumstances of the present case, in my view there is no change in circumstances which entitles Mapara to renew his prayer for pre-arrest bail,” Justice Suryawanshi added.