2014 Pune Blast Case: Session Court To Decide On Plea Seeking Re-investigation

The Bombay High Court has asked the sessions court, Pune, to decide an application by an advocate seeking reinvestigation into the bomb blast that took place in Faraskhana police station, near the Dagduseth Ganpati Temple in Pune, on July 10, 2014.

Justice Sarang Kotwal, on July 3, asked the sessions judge to decide on the application filed by advocate Tousif Shaikh regarding reinvestigation into the Dagduseth bomb blast case. “Considering that, the said application is for seeking urgent relief and it is pending for inordinately long time, learned Special Judge, is directed to decide said application at the earliest and as far as possible within a period of two months from today,” said justice Kotwal.

The High Court has left it open to the session court to decide on the maintainability of the application and the standing of the advocate to file the application. The HC was hearing a petition filed by Shaikh seeking that the sessions court be directed to decide on his application expeditiously. Shaikh had approached the sessions court on November 30, 2017 seeking that the Anti Terrorism Squad be directed to reinvestigate the Dagduseth bomb blast case as there were several loopholes and irregularities in the probe.

ATS named 5 accused in the bomb blast incident

A bomb exploded on a motorcycle parked inside the Faraskhana police station on July 10, 2014. After an initial probe by Vushrambaug police station, the case was transferred to the ATS. The ATS named five persons as accused – Aizazuddin alias Aizaz Mohammed Azizuddin, Aslam Ayub Khan, Mehboob alias Guddu Ismail Khan, Amzad Ramzan Khan and Zakir Hussain alias Sadiq Badrul Hussain.

In April 2015, Aizazuddin and Aslam were gunned down by the Telangana police. The ATS claimed that the other three were arrested along with an aide from Rourkela in Odisha in February 2016, following an exchange of fire with police teams. However, they managed to escape from the Bhopal jail on October 31, 2016, but were killed within hours in an encounter.

ATS filed application before Pune sessions court to abate trial

Following this, the ATS filed an application before the Pune sessions court seeking to abate the trial against the five persons. The sessions judge allowed the same.

Shaikh then filed an application seeking reinvestigation alleging that there were several irregularities in the police case. As the sessions court did not decide on his plea, Shaikh approached the HC.