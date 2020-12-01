2008 Malegaon blasts case: Court directs all accused to be present on Thursday; trial to pick pace

Mumbai: A special court conducting the 2008 Malegaon blasts case on Tuesday, when regular functioning of courts took effect, directed all the seven accused to remain present before it on Thursday. Among the accused is BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur.

On Tuesday, the prosecution did not bring a witness before the court. Only the prosecutor, one accused - Sameer Kulkarni, apart from two advocates of his co-accused and advocate for the intervener Shahid Nadeem were present before the special court that is notified for conducting the trial in the case.

Special judge PR Sitre told those present that it will be recording evidence day-to-day in the case and that he wanted all the accused present day-to-day. When the court was informed that the accused are from different states, it insisted that they will have to be present.

Till date, 140 witnesses have testified in the case. Recently, the father of a blast victim, who is the intervener in the case, had made a plea before the court to expedite the trial and alleged that the prosecution has shown “no intent” to call witnesses.

In the blast that took place on 29 September, 2008 in Malegaon, six persons had been killed and 101 injured.