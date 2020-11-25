2008 Malegaon blast: Trial to commence from December

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday, told the Bombay High Court that the regular trial in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case would resume from December. The HC was further informed that now the trial would proceed on a day-to-day basis.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik, meanwhile, reserved for orders, an application filed by one Nisar Ahmed Bilal, father of a victim, who was among the six citizens, who died in the blast.

Bilal has sought intervention in the plea filed by prime accused Lt Col SP Purohit, who has urged the judges to discharge him from the case. He has sought to oppose Purohit's plea through senior counsel Bhallu Desai.

Notably, Purohit has sought discharge on the limited ground that the prosecution failed to obtain a prior sanction to prosecute him in the case, which is a mandatory procedure prescribed under the CrPC to arraign a public servant or army personnel in a criminal case.

Purohit's counsel Neela Gokhale opposed Bilal's intervention on the ground that a very limited point (for discharge) has been raised by her client.

On the other hand, Desai pointed out that his client has been an intervening party right from the trial court till the apex court.

Meanwhile, NIA counsel Sandesh Patil apprised the bench that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the trial in the case was suspended. "However, it would commence from December and on a day-to-day basis," he pointed out.