2008 Malegaon blast case: Court directs all accused to be present on Dec 3

A special court conducting the 2008 Malegaon blast case on Tuesday, when regular functioning of courts took effect, directed all the seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, among whom is BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, to remain present before it on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the prosecution did not bring a witness before the court. Only the prosecutor, one accused - Sameer Kulkarni, was present before the special court notified for conducting the trial in the case, apart from two advocates of his co-accused and advocate for the intervener Shahid Nadeem.

The court said that it will be recording evidence day-to-day in the case and that it wanted all the accused present day-to-day.

Till date, 140 witnesses have testified in the case of a total of 495. Recently, the father of a blast victim, who is the intervener in the case, had made a plea before the court to expedite the trial and alleged that the prosecution has shown “no intent” to call witnesses.

The NIA, in its reply filed to this plea on Tuesday, said that a plea by accused Sameer Kulkarni for a speedy trial in the case had already been dismissed by the High Court. Till date, 140 witnesses have been examined, it informed the court, adding that the NIA had never sought an adjournment and it had been sought by the advocates for the accused for one reason on the other. Special Public Prosecutor for the agency Avinash Rasal also said in his reply that the trial had been delayed due to retirement of the previous judge and later due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A blast from an explosive device fitted to a motorcycle on September 29, 2008 near a mosque in Malegaon town in Nashik district had killed six persons and injured over 100.