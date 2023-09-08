 2006 Mumbai Train Blasts: Senior Advocate Raja Thakare To Continue As Public Prosecutor, Informs Maha Govt To Bombay HC
2006 Mumbai Train Blasts: Senior Advocate Raja Thakare To Continue As Public Prosecutor, Informs Maha Govt To Bombay HC

Day to day hearing in the case is to begin on October 5. No adjournments will be given.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday informed the Bombay High Court that senior advocate Raja Thakare will continue as special public prosecutor for the state for death confirmation pleas and appeals in the case.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

