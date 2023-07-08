2005 Deluge: Leela Hotel’s ₹5.8 Cr Claim of Damages Turned Down

State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission | File

Mumbai: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has turned down an insurance claim of Rs5.8 crore by M/s Hotel Leela Venture Ltd for damages incurred at the hotel’s Sahar property during the July 26, 2005 deluge. New India had only approved Rs37.57 lakh to Leela for the damages, which the hotel rejected.

The commission stated that the hotel could not prove that the insurance policies from the New India Assurance Co. Ltd covered the damages. It also stated that the same damages were covered by a policy from another insurance firm, Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd, indicated that they were not covered by New India.

M/s Hotel Leela Venture Ltd. Vs New India Assurance Co. Ltd.

The order dated July 7 was passed on a complaint by M/s Hotel Leela Venture Ltd. (registered office The Leela Kempinski), Sahar, against New India Assurance Co. Ltd. and others.

Leela had taken two policies from New India. For the first one that had a sum assured value of Rs8.50 crore, it paid Rs 1.87 lakh premium. Its description of risk mentioned hotel, stock inventory, imported spares and other goods on the business premises. The second policy had a sum assured of Rs110 crore with a premium of Rs20.48 lakh, covering the building, swimming pool installations in the main hotel building and/or laundry building and/or administrative building and/or in an open compound but within the boundary wall, subject to detailed list provided by the insured.

After the flood, when the claim was rejected, New India reasoned that Leela had taken two separate policies. One for stocks and the second policy to cover building, plant and machinery of the hotel. “Under this policy, risk location does not include the commercial complex, viz., Leela Galleria which is separately insured with Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd.”

Leela contested the claim and stated that Leela Galleria was in the basement and hence covered under the policies and that a premium of Rs22 lakh was paid for the same. New India, however, stated that Galleria was a separate commercial complex and that stock located at any other place, including Galleria, was outside the scope of insured premises.

During the hearing, it was stated that an endorsement was required to be issued by New India that Leela Galleria is covered. However, there’s no record of such an endorsement.

Rejecting the claim, the commission stated, “The fact that the items in the Galleria were covered under a specific policy for assets / stocks insured with Oriental Insurance indicates that this area and its contents were not covered under the existing two policies obtained for the purpose of fire, earthquake obtained from the opposite party…”

The commission said that this position has not been countered by the complainant by way of any documentary evidence to suggest otherwise. Therefore, the contention of the complainant that the loss on account of the rain and flood in the premises of the Galleria should also be covered in the claim under the other two policies on the basis of the fact that it was part of the hotel premises cannot be accepted."