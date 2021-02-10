20,000 vacancies in Maharashtra police force: DGP Hemant Nagrale

Thane: There are around 20,000 vacancies in the Maharashtra police force, state director general of police Hemant Nagrale has said.

Nagrale was speaking to reporters at Mira-Bhayander near here on Monday. These vacancies will be filled up once the department takes up recruitment that was due in 2019 and 2020, he said.

There is a shortage of staff in the newly-formed Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate too, he conceded. A committee has been formed under an Additional Police Commissioner to review the methodology to fill up the vacancies in the district police, he said. The committee will chalk out a plan in the next 15 days, he said.