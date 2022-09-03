20,000 liters capacity water tank for tribals in Khalapur

FPJ

With the aim of providing a drinking water facility to the people of Niphan Wadi, a steel company under the CSR activity constructed a water tank with a capacity of 20,000 litres in Niphan Tribal Wadi of Khalapur tehsil, Raigarh district. The tank will benefit 62 families in Niphanwadi village.

The water tank was inaugurated in the presence of Prachi Lad, Sarpanch; Nagesh Mehtar, Deputy Sarpanch; Santosh Bailmare, Gram Panchayat Members; Swati Kilanje; Rubina Pawar, Namrata Tatkare, Yogesh Patil,

Village Sevak; and Smita Agrawal, Head, Tata Steel Education. To provide potable water to the local community around the plant, Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR) and Savaroli Gram Panchayat have extended their support for the installation of the tank, which has been a long-standing demand of the locals.

Earlier, 22 houses of tribal families were also renovated in Niphanwadi.