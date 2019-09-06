20-year-old woman’s body found on Sion-Panvel highway

Mumbai: A body of an unidentified woman has been found on the Sion-Panvel highway on Thursday morning. Police suspect it is case of murder as there is an injury mark on the woman's head.

Police are waiting for the post mortem report after which a case will be registered, said an officer from Mankhurd police station.

According to the Mankhurd police, morning walkers first saw the body at 7.30 lying besides the road on Mankhurd T-junction on the Sion-Panvel highway. After which they immediately called the police. Mankhurd police on reaching the spot sent the body to Rajawadi hospital for post mortem.

According to police, the woman is around 20-years-old and was wearing a black Punjabi dress. It seems like someone hit her with a hard object and dumped her body at the T-junction area.

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report and sent the body for post mortem. After the report, we will be in a better position to register a case," said an officer from the Mankhurd police station.