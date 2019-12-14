20-year-old man killed over petty issue in Bhandup

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man was killed by his co-worker over a petty issue at Sharad Industrial Estate in Bhandup on Thursday night. Suraj Kori, a worker at an imitation jewellery unit, was allegedly killed by a co-worker Salim Khan, 25, over an argument that took place over who will use the washroom first.

Kori and Khan both used to work together in an imitation jewellery unit. According to the Bhandup police, on Thursday evening, an argument took place between the two on who will use the washroom first. However, other colleagues interfered and a fight was averted.

According to the police, around 12.30 in the night, when all were sleeping in the unit, Khan allegedly hit Kori with an iron rod on his head. The co-workers saw Khan fleeing and when they checked for Kori, found him lying in a pool of blood.

They rushed him to a nearby hospital were he was declared dead. After the incident, Bhandup police registered an offence of murder and the search is on to trace Khan.