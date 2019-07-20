20-year-old man hangs self as part of online game ‘task’

Pune: A 20-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in Pune while trying to complete a task in a Blue Whale-like online game, police said. An official identified the youngster as commerce student Diwakar Mali of Lonikhand area of the city.

“Before hanging himself on Wednesday evening, he left a note which said 'the black panther which was in the cage is free now and he is no longer in any kind of restrictions.

The End',” the official informed. The official said the message was possibly alluding to his task in the online game, with Mali referring to himself as “black panther”.

The handwritten note, in Marathi and English, has a drawing of a black panther along with a line which read “sun will shine again”, the official added.