20 year old held for impregnating minor in Kharghar

Kharghar police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old from the neighbourhood.

The parent became aware of the rape victim's health condition only after the girl experienced abdominal pain which was followed by a doctor consultation.

When they visited the doctor, the family was shocked to know that girl is seven weeks pregnant. The girl narrated the whole incident to her parents after the pregnancy update.

Identified as Himanshu Dilip Kudekar, the police arrested the youth on Sunday after the minor’s family approached them.

The police brought to notice that the girl was residing alone during the incident as her parents had gone for work. Taking benefit of the situation, the Kudekar allegedly raped the young female.

After learning about the happening, the parents immediately approached the police to register a case against the sexual offender. Kharghar police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and arrested the youth. Further investigation is going on.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:27 AM IST