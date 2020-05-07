20 new cases of coronavirus reported in Kalyan-Dombivli

Among the 20 cases were three policemen, three employees from government hospital, a 45-year-old man in a private company, a 27-year-old man private hospital employee and a 2-year-old man private hotel employee.They and remaining were infected by coming into contact with positive patients, according to the KDMC health officials.

Of the 224 cases in the region, 174 are currently under treatment, 76 have recovered and been discharged.

Helath department from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation said, "The many positive patient were on the job in Mumbai. We appealed them if they are going to job to avoid the infection of novel coronavirus. They returned from job them they should be keep themselves isolation in the home".

Apart from adopting containment and sanitisation measures, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on a house-to-house survey in Kalyan and Dombivli. The vehicular movement to the area has been blocked and police deployed at all access points. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent people from leaving their homes unnecessarily.