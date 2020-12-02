Two women lose gold chain to snatchers in Bhiwandi

Two separate incidents of chain snatching were reported in Bhiwandi on Tuesday. In the first case, a 60 year old was attacked by the accused at Mansarovar junction, while the second case was reported at Kamatghar area of Bhiwandi. Both the incidents took place when the victims had stepped out for a walk in the morning.

"On Tuesday, Lakshmi Ashok Patil, 60, was attacked by two accused, at around 6:15 am, when she was walking near Mansarovar junction, near Commissioner Bungalow in Bhiwandi. The accused persons approached on bike from behind the victim. The accused then again turned the bike around and snatched the gold chain of the victim, that was worth Rs 30,000," said police official.

A case has been registered against the unknown accused at Bhiwandi city police station, further investigation is on.

"A similar incident was reported on the same day, at around 6 am, when a victim Sangeeta Sable, 48, was on a walk with her husband, near Kamatghar area in Bhiwandi. The accused who was spotted by victim's husband, near one of the shops in the area a few minutes prior to the incident, was the same accused who snatched Sable's chain worth Rs. 50,000," said police official.

A case has been registered against the unknown accused at Narpoli police station, in Bhiwandi.

Both the crimes may have been committed by the same accused, as it took place, on same day, within a few minutes gap at two different locations in Bhiwandi, said officials.