2 Pune Residents Held In Stock Investment Frauds Of Over ₹ 1.4 Crore

Representative image

Two individuals from Pune have been arrested by the Cyber Police of the Mumbai Police who have allegedly cheated multiple victims by luring them into making investments in the stock market. Police have managed to freeze Rs 1.4 crores which they had ‘earned’ through the means of fraud.

The detection was made by the Western Region Cyber Police and the two accused are identified as Vikas Neminath Chavan, 43, and Pradeep Krishna Lad, 32 – both residents of Pune.

According to police officials, both were involved in a stock market online fraud, where they lured victims into making profits by investing in the stock market. Police officials added that to make themselves look genuine, the duo created a website and a mobile application.

The matter first surfaced when a man (complainant) approached the police about the alleged fraud of Rs. 80 lakhs. Through the investigation, the account to which the complainant transferred the money was traced and the cops reached the accused.

It further revealed that at least 159 bank accounts were found through which the duo received the money from the scam. A total of Rs. 1.40 crores were found in the account, and all of it was frozen by the police officials through contacting the respective banks. The officials involved in the investigation are PO Deputy Chief Ajay Patil, Deputy Police Chief Deepak Taide, Police Constables Deepak Padalkar and Vijay Jadhav.