2% project cost as damages; But will flamingos agree to it and stay put?

Mumbai: Two per cent of the project cost. That is what Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has estimated as compensation for the permanent loss of around 8.30 hectares of eco-sensitive zone area of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, through which the proposed Thane creek bridge -(III) alignment will be passing through. The sanctuary includes 1.40 hectares of notified reserve forest as well.

The state mangrove conservation cell is in possession of Rs 20-25 lakh for carrying out alternate afforestation of mangroves on 1.4 hectares of land at Erangal in Madh Island. It will also get Rs 15 crore for the conservation of flamingos.

According to a senior official, the mangroves cell, is preparing a 'site-specific plan' of the affected areas which includes standard operating measures. This includes planting of more saplings of the mangroves in adjoining areas to compensate for the loss. Similarly, the feeding place of flamingo will be relocated to another periphery of the affected area. Also, initiatives like eco-tourism options will be considered for the conservation of natural habitat.

The appointed agency will have to submit an assurance that no damage will be caused to the adjoining flora and fauna while transporting and disposing of the muck from the site. Based on this assurance only the project has been approved, the official said.

Stating that the amount allotted will be utilised for the effective implementation of conservation methods, said the official adding that to keep a watch on the works, an annual compliance certificate will be required to be submitted to the mangrove cell.

The MSRDC had proposed Thane creek Bridge (III) to improve connectivity between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai and to avoid the bottleneck at the existing three-lane Thane creek bridge -II. Since the existing TCB-I and II were built in 1973 and 1997, now considering the rising vehicular movement and upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport, this new bridge has been proposed to ensure smooth traffic movement. The proposed TCB-III will provide six more lanes to the existing TCB-II.

Interestingly, the authority had appointed a contractor -- Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) -- to undertake the bridge civil work at cost of Rs 559 crore in September 2018. However, the work could not begin till date for want of permission to cut mangroves and trees coming under Thane and Navi-Mumbai Municipal Corporations. The MSRDC official said all other environmental clearances have been obtained but these permissions are yet to be given, only after which the civil work could commence. The bridge construction work has been delayed by a year now while the deadline for completion of work is three years from the date of the start of the civil work.

Highlights

