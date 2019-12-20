2 Nigerians among four held for herbal oil scam

Mumbai: Cyberpolice have arrested four people, including two Nigerians, for a herbal oil scam and duping a person of Rs 5.58 lakh. Police said the accused contacted the complainant through a social networking website, posing as foreigners wanting to sell herbal oil abroad, after buying it at cheaper prices here. The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

According to police, one of the accused approached the complainant on Facebook and claimed to be a businessman interested in buying a herbal oil -- Solution B4 Liquid extract -- which he would sell abroad. Convinced by his business proposal, the complainant agreed to deposit Rs 5.58 lakh in the former's bank account as initial investment for the venture, only to disappear shortly after. When the complainant realised he was duped, he approached cyberpolice, where a case of cheating was lodged against unknown persons.

Police teams followed the trail of the bank account, which led them to Nalasopara and Navi Mumbai, and eventually, the accused, two of Indian and two of Nigerian origin. The accused were identified as Anthony Gazi, 27 and William Igeh, 49, from Nigeria and Dilawar Shaikh Noormohammad Shaikh, 21, and Manju Noormohammad Shaikh, 20.

Fifteen mobile phones, three laptops, five internet dongles and three pen drives were seized from the accused. Investigation revealed, they were serial confidence tricksters and had duped several people across the country. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating.