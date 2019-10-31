2 NCP MLAs hospitalised, now 'stable', say docs

Mumbai: The newly elected member of the legislative assembly from Yeola and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal was admitted to Jaslok Hospital on Thursday morning after he complained of high blood pressure and chest pain. Doctors said he was currently under observation and would be discharged soon.

“He had mild bleeding from the nose and his blood pressure had increased, so he was hospitalised. But he is stable now,” said doctors.

Bhujbal had been rushed to hospital for treatment of a stomach ailment in August 2018 after the Bombay High Court granted him bail in a money-laundering case. Earlier, he was being treated at the government-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai. Bhujbal had been arrested in a money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March 2016 and is currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, late on Wednesday night, another newly elected MLA from the NCP, Dhananjay Munde, was rushed to Bombay Hospital after he complained of stomach ache. Doctors suspect a kidney stone problem. His condition is now described as stable and he is expected to be discharged soon.