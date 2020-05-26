2 nabbed for firing incident in Thane

The Mumbra police have arrested two men within six hours of a firing incident, said police officials.

The accused have been identified as Akshay Patil, 24, who is resident of Dombivli and Dipesh Bhatiya 20 who is resident of Thane.

The victim has been identified as Dinesh Munde, a resident of Diva Agasan road. Police said the incident took place at Diva Agasan road on Sunday at around 9pm when the three met for a drink amid the lockdown.

The prime accused Akshay’s ego was hurt when the victim Munde told him that he was just a Facebook hero. With his hurt ego, Akshay called the victim for a drink party on Sunday. He told the victim that he is the real bhai of Dombivli and not just a Facebook Bhai. I will come there to show you that I can fire at you, Akshay told the victim.

The other accused Dipesh intervened to sort out the matter. Meanwhile, Akshay fired three rounds in the air and the locals from the surrounding locality gathered to witness the commotion. Both the accused then fled on a bike.

Sanjay Galve, Police Sub Inspector from Mumbra police station said, "We received information that the accused would come to Thane. We laid a trap near Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagrih in Thane on Monday and arrested them. Galve further said that the police have seized a pistol and the bike.

A case was booked under section 307, 507, 34 of Indian Penal Code and relevant section of Arms Act.