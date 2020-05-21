2 more Mumbai cops succumb to coronavirus

Mumbai: Two policemen of Mumbai Police succumbed to the Novel Coronavirus on Wednesday. Both were sent on mandatory leaves after the Commissioner of Mumbai Police Parambir Singh had announced that policemen in high-risk age group were to stay at home and there was no compulsion for them to report on duty. The death toll in Mumbai Police department has now reached 11.

Ganesh Chaudhary, 57, a police constable attached to Parksite police station had started showing COVID-19 symptoms five days ago and was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital. Chaudhary, a resident of Vikhroli (E), was later shifted to SevenHills Hospital, where he succumbed to the virus on Wednesday.

In the second incident, a 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector attached to Sahar traffic division, Bhivsen Pingle, who had tested positive for Coronavirus on May 6, succumbed to the virus on Wednesday. Pingle who had existing ailments like diabetes and hypertension.