2 Men Go Missing From Navi Mumbai, One Found Dead On Pen-Khopoli Highway

One of the two men who went missing the day before yesterday has been found dead on off Pen-Khopoli State Highway. The police Patil of Gagode village in Pen informed the police about the body being found in the bushes on the roadside of the state highway on Friday afternoon. The body was then identified as that of Sumit Jain (35), a real estate agent who went missing with Aamir Khanzada (40) from Nerul on the night of August 21, Wednesday.

Khanzada, a resident of sector 27 and Jain, a resident of sector 4 in Nerul have been associated since last three years and have been in the real estate business. According to police sources, since the last few days, daily they had been stepping out of the house for a 'meeting' with a client and used to come back home late in the night.

"On Wednesday at around 11 pm, they left home but did not come back even after 1 am so the family started looking for them. The brother of Khanzada who is in Pune, came to Nerul on Thursday morning after he got to know of the missing. The car used by Khanzada had GPS which the brother recharged and found the location at Khalapur and went in search of the car. When they could not find anyone in the car, they informed us and registered a missing person's complaint," a police official from Nerul police station said.

According to police, both Jain and Khanzada never had any case registered against them nor have they complained of any threats. Originally from Murud in Raigad, Khanzada keeps visiting his parents in Nerul and stays there for some time on and off. Currently, he is in Nerul.

A total of 10 teams including Navi Mumbai crime branch and local police have been investigating the case since the night of Thursday ever since the car was found with a bullet mark on the rear side and blood stains in the car. Khanzada still is missing and the police are investigating. One of the teams is dedicated only for studying CCTV footage and the back trial of the vehicle before it reached the Food Mall at Khalapur on Mumbai- Pune Expressway from where the car was recovered.

The duo went missing from the jurisdiction of Nerul, Navi Mumbai police, the abandoned car was found under the jurisdiction of Khopoli, Raigad police and the body of Jain was found under Pen, Raigad police